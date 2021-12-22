Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Barcelona Vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22: Barca Share Spoils Against 10-Man Sevilla

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo cancelled Papu Gomez's lead just before halftime during their La Liga 2021-22 encounter. The result put Sevilla five points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona stay seventh.

Barcelona Vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22: Barca Share Spoils Against 10-Man Sevilla
Barcelona's Jordi Alba (L) and Gerard Pique react during their La Liga 2021-22 encounter against Sevilla on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

Barcelona Vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22: Barca Share Spoils Against 10-Man Sevilla
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T09:33:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:33 am

Sevilla were held 1-1 at home by Barcelona on Tuesday in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent’s face in La Liga 2021-22. (More Football News)

Papu Gómez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute as steady rain fell upon the Sanchez Pijuan field. Ronald Araujo headed in Ousmane Dembele’s corner kick to equalize for Barcelona just before halftime.

The match was deadlocked in the 64th when Kounde, who last summer was rumored to be close to a move to Chelsea, lost his cool.

After Barcelona defender Jordi Alba had twice bumped him in the back while disputing a ball going out of bounds, Kounde grabbed the ball and slung it into his face from close range. The referee did not hesitate to show him a red card.

“It was uphill after the sending off,” Gómez said. “I am sure (Kounde) is angry and disappointed. When you make a mistake like that you feel horrible. He will take a look at what he did and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Barcelona increased their control with an extra man and only the woodwork saved Sevilla when Dembele curled a shot off the far post with six minutes to play.

The stumble left second-place Sevilla five points behind leader Real Madrid, which visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a match to be played without several players on both teams due to coronavirus infections.

Barcelona remained in seventh place, two points from fourth and the Champions League spots. “The team is competing, it is improving, so I leave feeling proud of my team,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said.

“But we are not happy with the result. Today was a day to win and move into the Champions League zone.” As both defenses held the attacks in open play, the goals came from well-executed corner kicks.

Gómez ditched his mark by curling from the far post back to the heart of the area where he used one touch to drive Ivan Rakitic’s pass through the crowded area and into the corner of the net. Gómez, an attacking midfielder, also helped Karim Rekik keep Dembele in check on his repeated attempts to dribble free on the right flank.

Dembele, however, turned passer to help get the equalizer seconds before halftime. Araújo outjumped Fernando to send Dembele’s corner kick into the far corner with a slicing header. After Kounde was sent off, striker Youssef En-Nesyri went on as a substitute for Sevilla after having missed 10 matches with a muscle injury.

Xavi again placed his trust in Barcelona’s youngest players. With both Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati injured, he started the match with Ferran Jutlgà as striker and finished it with 17-year-old Gavi Páez as a “false nine.” Gavi almost snatched a winner with a header that missed by inches.

DOUBLE DOUBLE

Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia both scored braces to lead Villarreal to a 5-2 win over Alavés. Moreno’s first goal to open the scoring culminated a superb team buildup. Alavés rallied to pull level at 2-2 from goals by Pere Pons and Joselu Mato, but Dia, Yeremy Pino and Moreno turned it into a rout.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Football La Liga FC Barcelona Sevilla FC Real Madrid Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

England Pacer Jofra Archer To Miss Tour Of West Indies After 2nd Surgery On Right Elbow

England Pacer Jofra Archer To Miss Tour Of West Indies After 2nd Surgery On Right Elbow

Arsenal Vs Sunderland, League Cup: Eddie Nketiah, Charlie Patino Power Gunners Into Semis

Isco, David Alaba Add To Real Madrid’s Covid-19 List Ahead Of La Liga 2021-22 Tie Vs Athletic Bilbao

India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: IND Vs PAK In Bronze Medal Playoff - Watch Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal Pradesh Stun Uttar Pradesh By Five Wickets To Storm Into Semifinals

ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando Starts ATK Mohun Bagan Journey With Win Vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2021-22: Derrick Pereira Replaces Juan Ferrando As FC Goa’s New Head Coach

SA Vs IND: South Africa Wary Of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of India Test Series, says Dean Elgar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Japan Shock Favourites India 5-3, Face Korea In Title Clash

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Japan Shock Favourites India 5-3, Face Korea In Title Clash

Pakistan Cricketer Abid Ali Stable After Diagnosed With ‘Acute Coronary Syndrome'

Pakistan Cricketer Abid Ali Stable After Diagnosed With ‘Acute Coronary Syndrome'

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rampant Tamil Nadu Thrash Karnataka By 151 Runs To Reach Semifinals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rampant Tamil Nadu Thrash Karnataka By 151 Runs To Reach Semifinals

IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, To Face Korea In Final - Highlights

IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, To Face Korea In Final - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement