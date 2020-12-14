Barcelona Vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Match

In a rematch of their classic encounter at the same stage four seasons ago, Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Champions League, Round of 16 draw was held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland. (More Football News)

PSG wasted a 4-0 first-leg lead by losing 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg when Barcelona scored three goals from the 88th minute on. However, Neymar has since left Lionel Messi's side in Spain and switched to PSG, which also did not have Kylian Mbappe back then.

Barcelona will host the first leg this time because they were unseeded in Monday's draw after failing to win their group, which was topped by Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve will face Porto.

Group winners were seeded in the draw and play the second leg at home.

Match and telecast details:

Match: UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16 first leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

Date: February 17 (Tuesday), 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Where to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India?

UEFA Champions League can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network channels in India.

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League will be available on SonyLIV.

Head-to-head: Overall, they have met 11 times with Barcelona winning five to PSG's three. Three matches ended in draws. In the Champions League, Barca lead 4-3.

Previous meetings:

Memories of Barcelona Paris...

What will happen this time?



What will happen this time?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/B4TOdDeHkH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

UCL

2016/17: Round of 16 - Barca 6-1 PSG, PSG 4-0 Barca

2014/2015: QFs - Barca 2-0 PSG, PSG 1-3 Barca

2014/2015: Group F - Barca 3-1 PSG, PSG 3-2 Barca

2012/2013: QFs - Barca 1-1 PSG, PSG 2-2 Barca

1994/1995: QFs - PSG 2-1 Barca, Barca 1-1 PSG

Cup Winners Cup

1996.1997: Final - Barca 1-0 PSG

The return leg of Barca-PSG match will be played at the Parc des Princes on March 10, 2021.

Other match-ups are: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City, Lazio vs Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta vs Real Madrid.

