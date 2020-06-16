Barcelona Vs Leganes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match -- Date, Time, Venue And Telecast Details

Lionel Messi's Barcelona play their first home game since LaLiga returned following the suspension of top-flight football in Spain due to coronavirus pandemic. Here's how you can watch the match liveLionel Messi needs just two more goals to reach a combined 700 for club and country after registering in Barcelona's 4-0 over Mallorca on Saturday.

This was Barca's first match since LaLiga returned following the suspension of top-flight football in Spain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi has a chance to reach the next benchmark in his sensational career in Tuesday's home clash with Leganes behind closed doors at Camp Nou. The game will be Barca's first played at home without spectators in attendance.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann started in attack against Mallorca, while Luis Suarez returned from injury off the bench.

Barcelona, the reigning champions, lead the table with 61 points, three more than Real Madrid after the end of round 28.

Leganes are 19th with 23 points from as many games.

Here's how you can watch the Barcelona vs Leganes match live and everything else you need to know about the match-up:

When is La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Where is La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes being played?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will be played at Camp Nou.

What is the kick-off time of La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes?

The kick-off time of La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes is 01.30 AM IST.

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will not be broadcast on television in India, but it can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.