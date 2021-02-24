Barcelona Vs Elche, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Rescheduled La Liga Match

Barcelona host Elche in a match postponed from the first round of La Liga because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Catalan club were given extra time to rest after they played in the UEFA Champions League later into last season. (More Football News)

A win will move Barcelona back into third place in La Liga standings. They would stay two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five points behind leader Atletico Madrid, which will have a game in hand.

Barcelona are coming off a 1-1 home draw against struggling Cadiz and a 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, first leg of the Champions League.

Elche, sitting 18th in the 20-team standings, defeated Eibar in the previous round to end a 16-game winless streak in Spain's top-flight league.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona vs Elche match

Match: La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Elche

Date: February 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local. Check kick-off times and television channels HERE.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required)

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Pjanic, De Jong, Pedri; Trincao, Messi, Griezmann.

Elche: Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Calvo, Mojica; Rigoni, Mfulu, Guti, Milla; Carillo, Boye.

