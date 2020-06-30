Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Lionel Messi Eyes 700 In Barca's Make-or-break La Liga Match - How To Watch Online

Two draws in their past three games have left reigning champions Barcelona two points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with six matches remaining. And, they now face Atletico Madrid. (More Football News)

This has heightened speculation that manager Quique Setien will be dismissed at the end of the season despite only being in post since January. Then, there are media reports claiming that Setien and his coaching staff are at odds with key players, including Lionel Messi.

A clip from Barca's 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo went viral on social media due to it appearing to show Messi ignoring Setien's assistant Eder Sarabia.

But Barca have an opportunity to reclaim top spot by beating third-placed Atletico at home.

And the key player, as usual, will be Messi. The Argentine maestro will reach 700 goals in professional football if he hits the target at Camp Nou.

Then again, they are hosting Diego Simeone's Atleti - unbeaten in their last 12 matches. Yes, after a slow start to the season, Atleti are finishing strongly.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have placed 3,000 personalised shirts on seats behind both goals and in the Lateral stand at Camp Nou as part of its 'We All Play' campaign. Supporters were able to buy a special edition home jersey with their chosen name and number on to occupy a place in the stadium.

With that, here's everything you need to know about that match which has the bearings of becoming Barca's make-or-break match:

Predicted XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, Felipe, Lodi; Thomas, Saul; Joao Felix, Llorente, Lemar; Costa.

When is La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 (Tuesday, June 31 local time)

- Date/Time: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Where is La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid being played?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

What is the kick-off time of La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

The kick-off time of La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is 01.30 AM IST.

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will not be broadcast on television in India, but it can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.

TV - beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport 7 (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), Not Available (India)

Online - stream: fuboTV (USA), beIN SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), Premier Player (UK), Facebook Live (India), Movistar+ (Spain)