Bangladesh go into the third ODI with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Bangladesh won the second match against the West Indies by six wickets. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 4/25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match series. Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4/8 on his return to international cricket in the first ODI. The hosts have outplayed visitors so far. The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League which will determine which teams qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Many of the West Indies players, including ODI captain Keiron Pollard and test captain Jason Holder, have skipped the tour. The squad was also affected when fast bowler Romario Shepherd and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, tested positive for COVID-19. Catch the live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Chattogram here.

Teams: Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Keon Harding, Rovman Powell,Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

