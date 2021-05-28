BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka Give Sri Lanka Flying Start

Sri Lanka will have pride to play for as they face a difficult task of stopping hosts Bangladesh from making a clean sweep in the third ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday.

A 103-run win the 2nd ODI gave Bangladesh their first ODI series win over Sri Lanka. They won the series opener by 33 runs at the same venue. Both the teams have met 50 times with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 39-9. For Bangladesh, a win will lift them to 50 points from eight matches, while Sri Lanka still have negative points (-2) in the ICC World Cup Super League points table. Catch the live cricket scores of the third ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, here:

12:28 PM IST: Changes in Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella is back as 'keeper. Three debutants are - Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando. Hosts Bangladesh have made two changes- Liton Das dropped for Mohammad Naim, and Taskin replaces Saifuddin.



Teams:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhanajaya Da Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

12:22 PM IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka have made four changes to the squad with three players set to make debut. Bangladesh have made two changes

