Live Streaming Of 3rd Bangladesh Vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match: Where To See Live Action

Bangladesh eye another T20 International series as they take on New Zealand in the third match on Sunday in Dhaka. They lead the five-match series 2-0 after contrasting wins in the first and second matches. (More Cricket News)
The series started with Bangladesh winning the first by seven wickets, theirs first-ever against the Kiwis. The hosts then survived a closely-fought encounter in the second, winning it by four runs to take a 2-0 lead.
The third match is also expected to be played on a spin-friendly top at Shere Bangla National Stadium, where Bangladesh dominated visitors. Before the New Zealand series, they had defeated Australia 4-1.
New Zealand, however, will hope for an improved performance. And they are gaining the experience, as witnessed in the second match.
Key players
Shakib Al Hasan is on the cusp pf becoming the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He needs a couple of wickets to overtake Lasith Malinga (107). Skipper Mahmudullah, with his middle-order exploits, and pacer Mustafizur Rahman remain key players for Bangladesh. Yes, they have a veritable spin attack.
For the visitors, skipper Tom Latham will need to play another mature knock to hold the innings together. Spin dou of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel can play their part. Colin de Grandhomme has been quite so far, though.
Head-to-head
New Zealand still lead the head-to-head record 10-2. Also, New Zealand have won all four previous series against Bangladesh, including 3-0 clean sweeps in the last two outings.
Match and telecast details
Match: 3rdT20I cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand
Date: September 5 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 3:30 PM IST/4:00 PM local
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
TV Channels: Not available in India
Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)
Elsewhere...
Bangladesh: T Sports, B TV, and Gazi TV
New Zealand: BT Sport.
Likely XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.
New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett.
Squads
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry.
