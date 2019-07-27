Bangladesh Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal in Mashrafe Mortaza’s absence, were found two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration. (SL v BAN 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over that's short of the target and the captain the double.

As such, Bangladesh players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees and Tamim 40 per cent of his match fees.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Raveendra Wilamasari, and third umpire Marais Erasmus leveled the charge.

The second ODI will be held at the same venue on Sunday (July 28).

(ANI)