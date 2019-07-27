Bangladesh Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First Sri Lanka ODI

﻿
Tamim Iqbal, the stand-in Bangladesh captain, has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
Bangladesh were found two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
2019-07-27T18:52:42+0530

Bangladesh have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal in Mashrafe Mortaza’s absence, were found two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration. (SL v BAN 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over that's short of the target and the captain the double.

As such, Bangladesh players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees and Tamim 40 per cent of his match fees.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Raveendra Wilamasari, and third umpire Marais Erasmus leveled the charge.

The second ODI will be held at the same venue on Sunday (July 28).

(ANI) 

