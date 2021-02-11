BAN Vs WI: West Indies Make Good Start In 2nd Test Against Bangladesh, Reach 84/1 At Lunch

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was approaching his 21st Test half-century with an unbeaten 39 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday. Day 1 Blog | News
Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat on Thursday. The visitors were 84-1 at lunch and Shayne Moseley was the other not-out batsman on 6.
Brathwaite and John Campbell (36), gave the side a decent start, scoring 66 runs for the opening stand.
Campbell cut offspinner Mehidy Hasan past point for a boundary to begin his scoring on his 12th delivery.
Campbell also struck off-spinner Nayeem Hasan for a six over long on as West Indies appeared to be in complete control.
But with West Indies scoring at apparent ease, Bangladesh got the vital breakthrough through left-arm spinner Taijul Islam when Campbell was trapped lbw trying to play a sweep shot.
Campbell reviewed the decision but it was in vain. His 68-ball innings included five fours and one six.
West Indies, which chased down a mammoth 395-run target for a stunning three-wicket victory in the first Test, made one change with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow paceman Kemar Roach.
For Bangladesh, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun and paceman Abu Jayed Rahi came in to replace Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.
