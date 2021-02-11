February 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BAN Vs WI: West Indies Make Good Start In 2nd Test Against Bangladesh, Reach 84/1 At Lunch

BAN Vs WI: West Indies Make Good Start In 2nd Test Against Bangladesh, Reach 84/1 At Lunch

Brathwaite and John Campbell (36), gave the side a decent start, scoring 66 runs for the opening stand.

Associated Press (AP) 11 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BAN Vs WI: West Indies Make Good Start In 2nd Test Against Bangladesh, Reach 84/1 At Lunch
West Indies won the toss and decided to bat on Thursday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
BAN Vs WI: West Indies Make Good Start In 2nd Test Against Bangladesh, Reach 84/1 At Lunch
outlookindia.com
2021-02-11T12:06:57+05:30

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was approaching his 21st Test half-century with an unbeaten 39 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday. Day 1 Blog | News

Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat on Thursday. The visitors were 84-1 at lunch and Shayne Moseley was the other not-out batsman on 6.

Brathwaite and John Campbell (36), gave the side a decent start, scoring 66 runs for the opening stand.

Campbell cut offspinner Mehidy Hasan past point for a boundary to begin his scoring on his 12th delivery.

Campbell also struck off-spinner Nayeem Hasan for a six over long on as West Indies appeared to be in complete control.

But with West Indies scoring at apparent ease, Bangladesh got the vital breakthrough through left-arm spinner Taijul Islam when Campbell was trapped lbw trying to play a sweep shot.

Campbell reviewed the decision but it was in vain. His 68-ball innings included five fours and one six.

West Indies, which chased down a mammoth 395-run target for a stunning three-wicket victory in the first Test, made one change with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow paceman Kemar Roach.

For Bangladesh, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun and paceman Abu Jayed Rahi came in to replace Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: James Anderson In 'Best Shape Of His Life' And Could Play Into His 40s

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kraigg Brathwaite Dhaka Bangladesh national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos