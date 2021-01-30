BAN Vs WI: Shakib Al Hasan Returns To Bangladesh Test Side For West Indies Series

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the Bangladesh Test squad which will take on visiting West Indies in a two-match series. (More Cricket News)

Shakib, 33, made a triumphant return to cricket after serving a ban (two years, with one year suspended) for failing to corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League. He had served as Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban, which ended on October 29 last year.

But there was injury concerns after picking up a groin injury during the final ODI against the Windies. Now, it's reported that he's fit enough to be named in the 18-man squad. Bangladesh had earlier named a 20-member provisional Test squad, which had been practising since the conclusion of the ODI series.

The Test series against the Windies will be Bangladesh's first in the format in a year after their win over Zimbabwe at home in February 2020. The first Test in Chattogram begins on February 3, while the second Test in Dhaka is scheduled for February 11 start.

Shakib won the man of the series in the three-match ODI series with Bangladesh sweeping the visitors 3-0.

Test Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

