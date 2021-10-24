BAN vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Can Bangladesh Exploit Sri Lanka's Inexperience?

Bangladesh, relatively richer in cumulative experience, clash with Sri Lanka in a Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. Both teams qualified from the Round 1 stage of the tournament in UAE and Oman. Bangladesh are yet to capitalise on the amount of T20 experience they have. Shakib Al Hasan, among the leading all-rounders in the world, has led the Bangladesh Tigers well but the entire team needs to rally around him. Sri Lanka, with a very attractive bowling attack, will remember that Scotland had upset Bangladesh and Mahmudullah's team is quite prone to a batting collapse. Sri Lanka are coming off the back of three comfortable wins against the Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia which saw them top Group A and will provide stern opposition to Bangladesh Tigers, who head to the UAE after previously playing in Oman. Follow here live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Soumya Sarkar