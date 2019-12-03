Poshan
﻿
Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi Expects His Record To Be Broken

Omnisport 03 December 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-12-03T13:55:11+0530

Barcelona star Lionel Messi believes his record of six Ballon d'Or awards will be broken.

(Football News)

Messi, 32, claimed the prize for a sixth time in Paris on Monday, beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

While only Ronaldo has also won the award at least five times, Messi feels someone can get more than six.

"I think so. I don't know who but it's possible," he told reporters.

"Records are made to be beaten, but I don't know who or when. But at the moment I hold the record and I'm very happy."

Messi won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009 before his dominance led to him claiming the prize in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and this year.

The Argentina international said: "It was unimaginable to win one, let alone six.

"It's a joy to get six, it's very nice the recognition from others and it makes me proud."

