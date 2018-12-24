﻿
Bala Rafique Shaikh Is The New 'Maharashtra Kesari' – Video

24 December 2018
Bala Rafique Shaikh clinched the Maharashtra Kesari title Sunday by defeating Abhijeet Katke of Pune in the wrestling duel held at Azad ground in Jalna, Maharashtra.

He defeated his opponent 11-3 in the one-sided match.

Watch it here, courtesy to the video uploader:

Shaikh in his aggressive style started with some good moves and gradually increased his lead over Katke. He was honoured with a silver mace and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Maharashtra Kesari is an Indian-style prestigious wrestling championship, established in 1961.

(PTI)

