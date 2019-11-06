Saina Nehwal Crashes Out Of China Open Badminton; Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth Advance

Poshan
It took Cai Yan Yan only 24-minutes to defeat Saina Nehwal in the ongoing China Open badminton tournament.

PTI 06 November 2019
There was no end to Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's lackluster run of form as the Olympic bronze-medallist crashed out of China Open here on Wednesday following a straight-game opening-round defeat to local favourite Cai Yan Yan.

The World No.9 Saina lost 9-21 12-21 in the women's singles clash that lasted just 24 minutes to make an early exit from the USD 700,000 tournament.

However, in men's singles, Saina's husband and personal coach Parupalli Kashyap registered a comfortable straight-game victory over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

The Indian outsmarted his Thai opponent 21-14 21-3 in 43 minutes. He will face seventh seed Victor Axelson of Denmark in the second round.

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth also made it to the second round beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 15-21 21-12 21-10 in a 52-minute hard- fought opening round battle. The world No. 11 Indian will take on fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the next round.

The mixed doubles pairing of Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy also made a first-round exit. The duo went down 14-21 14-21 to Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya of Chinese Taipei.

The 29-year-old Saina has been going through a tough phase with regards to her fitness since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

She made three consecutive first-round exits before reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open last month. 

