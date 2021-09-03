September 03, 2021
Avani Lekhara Wins Historic Bronze For India In 50m Rifle 3 Position At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Avani Lekhara is now first-ever Indian to win two individual medals at Paralympics/Olympics

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:26 am
AP Photo
Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won bronze medal in women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 event of Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Blog | Medal Tally | News

This was India’s second medal of the day after Praveen Kumar’s silver in high jump.

Avani Lekhara is now first-ever Indian to win two individual medals at Paralympics/Olympics with 10m air rifle gold and women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze in her kitty.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the shooter and wrote,"More glory at the Tokyo Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of Avani Lekhara"

China’s four-time Paralympic gold medallist Cuiping Zhang proved be the player to beat in the women's 50m rifle 3P category.

Zhang, who already has the silver in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing from Tokyo, won gold, making it three in a row after her titles in the R8 category in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Cuiping staved off the challenge from seasoned Natascha Hiltrop of Germany  who won silver.

