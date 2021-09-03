Avani Lekhara Wins Historic Bronze For India In 50m Rifle 3 Position At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won bronze medal in women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 event of Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

This was India’s second medal of the day after Praveen Kumar’s silver in high jump.

Avani Lekhara is now first-ever Indian to win two individual medals at Paralympics/Olympics with 10m air rifle gold and women's 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze in her kitty.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the shooter and wrote,"More glory at the Tokyo Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of Avani Lekhara"

More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

China’s four-time Paralympic gold medallist Cuiping Zhang proved be the player to beat in the women's 50m rifle 3P category.

Zhang, who already has the silver in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing from Tokyo, won gold, making it three in a row after her titles in the R8 category in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Cuiping staved off the challenge from seasoned Natascha Hiltrop of Germany who won silver.





India’s ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ Golden Girl - Amazing Avani !!!@AvaniLekhara has been absolutely awesome at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics by winning her 2nd medal !



History has been made !



ðÂ¥Âin Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ljIwXls9UM — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 3, 2021

A proud moment as @AvaniLekhara has won her spectacular 2nd medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

She won Bronze medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 and created a history for IndiaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/fyrx6JNSPD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2021

