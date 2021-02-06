February 06, 2021
Corona
Australian Open: Serena Williams Admits She Will Be Dealing With Shoulder Injury In Melbourne

Despite the injury, Williams is "very confident" she will be ready to go.

Omnisport 06 February 2021
Serena Williams makes a forehand return to compatriot Danielle Collins during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Friday.
2021-02-06T09:54:36+05:30

Serena Williams admitted she would be dealing with her shoulder injury during the Australian Open, but the star is "very confident" she will be ready to go. (More Sports News)

Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic on Friday due to a right shoulder injury.

Asked how she was feeling on Saturday, the 23-time grand slam singles champion was upbeat.

"I feel pretty good. I've gotten a lot of treatment already on my shoulder.  But I'm super confident it's going to be great," Williams told a news conference.

"I'm feeling very confident, I think is a better word, and getting ready for hopefully the next two weeks."

However, Williams said the injury would be an issue throughout the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

"It's definitely something that I'm going to have to deal with for the fortnight. Kind of knowing that going into a tournament definitely helps," the 39-year-old said.

"Also knowing, okay, I'm going to have to probably pick up some different therapy exercises after each match, etcetera.

"It's going to be really important."

Williams' last grand slam title came in Melbourne in 2017 and all eyes will again be on the American in her bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major crowns.

While that record is again on her mind, Williams – who will face Laura Siegemund in the first round – said she was now more relaxed about it.

"It's definitely on my shoulders and on my mind. I think it's good to be on my mind," she said.

"I think it's a different burden, I should say, on my shoulders because I'm used to it now. It's more relaxing I would like to say, yeah."

