February 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Australian Open Hotel Coronavirus Case Confirmed As 26-Year-Old Worker Tests Positive

Australian Open Hotel Coronavirus Case Confirmed As 26-Year-Old Worker Tests Positive

Preparations for the Australian Open were dealt a fresh blow on Wednesday when a member of hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Omnisport 03 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australian Open Hotel Coronavirus Case Confirmed As 26-Year-Old Worker Tests Positive
The Australian Open is scheduled to run from February 8-21.
AP Photo
Australian Open Hotel Coronavirus Case Confirmed As 26-Year-Old Worker Tests Positive
outlookindia.com
2021-02-03T19:41:54+05:30

Preparations for the Australian Open were dealt a fresh blow on Wednesday when a member of hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus, although Victoria's premier insists the tournament is not under threat at this stage. (More Sports News)

A 26-year-old worker at the Grand Hyatt Hotel returned a negative test at the end of his previous shift on January 29 but subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive on Wednesday.

As a result, Melbourne and the wider Victoria region has reverted to its New Year's Eve restrictions of gatherings at home being limited to 15 people and masks having to be worn in public indoor spaces.

In terms of the specific impact upon participants in the Australian Open, players, officials and support staff who were staying at the hotel during this period must now isolate and undertake a COVID-19 test.

The number of tournament-related personnel classed as "casual contacts" related to the incident is estimated to be between 500 and 600.

Nevertheless, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference he was confident the Australian Open would go ahead as planned, even though the requirement that some players isolate and test could have an impact upon warm-up tournaments that are ongoing at Melbourne Park.

"There's about 500-600 people that are either players and officials and others who are casual contacts," Andrews said.

"They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow so it might have an impact on tomorrow's play in the lead-up event, but at this stage there's no impact to the tournament proper.

"That's important to us, but the issue we're most focused on is much broader. That's about public health and public safety and that's why we've really pounced on this."

The Australian Open is scheduled to run from February 8-21.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ATP Cup 2021: Daniil Medvedev And Andrey Rublev Send Ruthless Russia Through

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Melbourne Australia Australian Open COVID-19 Coronavirus Grand Slam Tennis Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos