Australian Open: Former Champ Sofia Kenin Has Appendix Removed In Melbourne

After losing in the second round at Melbourne Park last week, American star Sofia Kenin had an operation

Omnisport 17 February 2021
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open 2021
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
2021-02-17T11:39:39+05:30

Sofia Kenin revealed she had her appendix removed after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis following her shock Australian Open exit. (More Tennis News)

Australian Open champion in 2020, Kenin was dethroned in the opening week of the grand slam at Melbourne Park, where she was stunned by Kaia Kanepi in the second round last Thursday.

American star Kenin – who suffered her earliest major exit since Wimbledon in 2019 – revealed via social media on Wednesday that she had an operation in Melbourne.

"Hey guys! I want to share with you what happened to me a few days ago," Kenin said via Twitter.

"I went to the tournament physician office on Monday, February 15th with acute abdominal pain. I was evaluated by the tournament physician and referred to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Acute appendicitis was diagnosed following the completion of my CT scan. I had to have surgery and had my appendix removed on Monday, February 15, at Epworth Hospital Richmond. 

"I want to thank everyone at Epworth Hospital Richmond for taking good care of me!"

Omnisport Sofia Kenin Melbourne Australia Tennis Australian Open Grand Slam Sports

