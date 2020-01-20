Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams Powers Through In Melbourne

Serena Williams produced a brilliant display to power past Anastasia Potapova in the Australian Open first round on Monday.
The American star started her campaign in Melbourne in style, needing just 58 minutes to cruise past Potapova 6-0 6-3.
Williams was in dominant form from the outset on Rod Laver Arena as her bid to join Margaret Court on a record 24 grand slam titles started with an impressive victory.
The 38-year-old is now 19-0 in Australian Open first-round matches, and will face either Tamara Zidansek or Han Na-lae next.
The chase for is on!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020
Williams overpowers Potapova 6-0 6-3 in an efficient 58 minutes.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NnrsXqYPdl
Williams was flawless in the first set, hitting 10 winners and winning the opener in just 19 minutes as Potapova had no answers.
The Russian teenager improved in the second set and even broke for a 2-1 lead before Williams responded.
Williams grabbed a decisive break in the eighth game when Potapova sent a forehand into the net, her victory completed in less than an hour.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Serena Williams [8] bt Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Williams – 24/16
Potapova – 11/17
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Williams – 9/2
Potapova – 4/2
BREAK POINTS WON
Williams – 5/6
Potapova – 1/3
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Williams – 61
Potapova – 50
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Williams – 81/45
Potapova – 62/24
TOTAL POINTS
Williams – 58
Potapova – 35
