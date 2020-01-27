Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer Results And Form Ahead Of Quarter-Final With Tennys Sandgren

It is getting to the business end of the Australian Open for Roger Federer, who meets Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)
Federer banished the demons of last year's shock fourth-round exit by topping Marton Fucsovics in Melbourne on Sunday.
A 20-time grand slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park, Swiss maestro Federer is eyeing his first major title since the 2018 Australian Open.
As Federer prepares for the last eight, we look at the 38-year-old's form.
Just so good to watch @rogerfederer | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/BblEcSqwG6— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 26, 2020
Form and results
Like his five-setter with John Millman, Federer dropped the opening set against Fucsovics on Sunday. However, third seed Federer managed to avoid going the distance as he steamrolled his unheralded Hungarian opponent in two hours, 11 minutes. The veteran used 44 winners to vanquish Fucsovics under the Rod Laver Arena lights.
R1: bt Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2
R2: bt Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1
R3: bt Millman 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8)
R4: bt Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2
Next up
Sandgren finds himself in a familiar position. The 28-year-old will contest his second Australian Open quarter-final following his 2018 run. Sandgren upstaged 12th seed Fabio Fognini in four sets on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between Sandgren and Federer.
Draw
A blockbuster semi-final against defending champion Novak Djokovic is on the horizon for Federer. Djokovic must see off Milos Raonic to make that happen. The iconic pair played out a remarkable Wimbledon final, won by Djokovic, last year.
What he said
"I'm very happy how I'm feeling considering my age, considering everything I've gone through throughout my career. The toughness of the first real tough match of the season for me after having not played these kinds of matches for some time, it's nice to see that the work I did in the off-season paid off."
India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch The Series Opener Of IND's Tour Of NZ 2020
New Zealand Vs India, 2nd T20, Highlights: IND Win By 7 Wickets, With 15 Balls Remaining
New Zealand Vs India, 1st T20, Highlights, Auckland: Shreyas Iyer Leads India To Opening Victory
Sejal Sharma Suicide: DTHHJ Co-Star Jasmin Bhasin Reveals ‘Her Parents Were Not Keeping Well’
ICICI Bank Posts Over Two-Fold Rise In Q3 Profit At Rs 4,670 Crore
I-League: Debutants TRAU FC Beat Former Champions Aizawl FC To Complete 4th Straight Win
Mumbai An Insomniac's Paradise Now As Businesses To Run 24x7; No Good News For Tipplers
Don't Forget Gandhi's Gift Of Ahimsa When Fighting For A Cause: President Kovind On R-Day Eve