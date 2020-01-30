Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Roger Federer To Reach Final

In what was their 50th meeting, Novak Djokovic cruised past Roger Federer in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. The Swiss great started off on a good note in the opening few exchanges, but it was Djokovic who slowly seeped in his domination to match, winning 6-7 4-6 3-6.

(Tennis News)

Ahead of the match, for the first time in his career, Roger Federer reached a grand slam semifinal without meeting a top-40 player. His only tough opponents in his run to the semis were John Millman and Tennys Sandgren.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also had it easy, hardly facing any stiff opposition. The only hiccup he had, was in the opening round against Jan-Lennard Struff.

In the final, Djokovic will face either Dominic Thiem or Alex Zverev, who face each other in the semifinal tomorrow.