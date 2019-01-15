Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams, Alexander Zverev Register Easy Wins

Former women's singles champion Serena Williams started her Australian Open campaign with a thumping straight sets win over Germany's Tatjana Maria at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old thrashed her German counterpart 6-0, 6-2 in a one-sided clash that lasted 49 minutes. The former world number registered a comfortable victory without dropping a game.

Serena ended the match with 22 winners and 11 unforced errors.

Fellow American Madison Keys, seeded 17, defeated Aussie wildcard Destanee Aiava in straight sets (6–2, 6–2). World number seven Karolina Pliskova also won her opening round match in straight sets, defeating her Czech compatriot Karolína Muchova 6–3, 6–2.

Later in the day, reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan will take on Magda Linette of Poland, while Venus Williams will face 26th seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Top seed Simona Halep of Romania will take on Kaia Kanepi on Estonia.

In the men's singles, world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes on American qualifier Mitchell Krueger while local favourite Nick Kyrgios faces 16th seed and big serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Earlier, fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6–4, 6–1, 6–4. Eight seed Kei Nishikori of Japan also won his opening round match as qualifier Kamil Majchrzak of Poland retired in the fifth set at 3–6, 6–7(6–8), 6–0, 6–2, 3–0.