Australian Captain Aaron Finch Joins Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill In Elite 2500-Club

Aaron Finch became the first Australian and fifth batsman overall to complete 2500 runs in T20 internationals. The right-hander reached the milestone during his 37-run knock in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Thursday.

The 34-year old, who made his T20 debut against England at Adelaide in 2011, took 10 years and 289 days to reach this landmark.

India’s Virat Kohli (3216 runs in 91 matches) and Rohit Sharma (2864 runs in 112 matches), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (2956 runs in 103 matches) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (2570 runs in 92 matches) are the other four batter who made over 2500 runs in T20 internationals.

Finch made 1473 runs at an average of 47.51 and a strike rate of 161.51 with two hundreds and 11 fifties in 39 innings of as many matches in Australian wins while he scored exactly 1000 runs at an average of 27.77 and a strike rate of 134.22 with four fifties in 37 innings of as many matches in defeats. He also made 37 runs in two innings -- the matches ended with no results.

Over 2500 Runs in T20 Internationals

Batsman-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Avg-HS-SR-100-50-0

Virat Kohli (India)-91-85-24-3216-52.72-94*-138.56-29-3

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)-103-99-7-2956-32.13-105-136.34-2-17-3

Rohit Sharma (India)-112-104-15-2864-32.17-118-138.89-4-22-7

Paul Stirling (Ireland)-92-91-8-2570-30.96-115*-136.05-1-19-9

Aaron Finch (Australia)-78-78-10-2510-36.91-172-149.94-2-15-