Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Captain Aaron Finch Joins Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill In Elite 2500-Club

Aaron Finch now has 2510 runs in T20 internationals and reached the mark during his 37-run knock against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Australian Captain Aaron Finch Joins Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill In Elite 2500-Club
Australia's captain Aaron Finch plays a shot during their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday. | AP

Trending

Australian Captain Aaron Finch Joins Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill In Elite 2500-Club
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T16:01:07+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 4:01 pm

Aaron Finch became the first Australian and fifth batsman overall to complete 2500 runs in T20 internationals. The right-hander reached the milestone during his 37-run knock in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The 34-year old, who made his T20 debut against England at Adelaide in 2011, took 10 years and 289 days to reach this landmark. (BAN vs WI LIVE BLOG)

India’s Virat Kohli (3216 runs in 91 matches) and Rohit Sharma (2864 runs in 112 matches), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (2956 runs in 103 matches) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (2570 runs in 92 matches) are the other four batter who made over 2500 runs in T20 internationals.

Finch made 1473 runs at an average of 47.51 and a strike rate of 161.51 with two hundreds and 11 fifties in 39 innings of as many matches in Australian wins while he scored exactly 1000 runs at an average of 27.77 and a strike rate of 134.22 with four fifties in 37 innings of as many matches in defeats. He also made 37 runs in two innings -- the matches ended with no results.

Over 2500 Runs in T20 Internationals 

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Batsman-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Avg-HS-SR-100-50-0

Virat Kohli (India)-91-85-24-3216-52.72-94*-138.56-29-3

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)-103-99-7-2956-32.13-105-136.34-2-17-3

Rohit Sharma (India)-112-104-15-2864-32.17-118-138.89-4-22-7

Paul Stirling (Ireland)-92-91-8-2570-30.96-115*-136.05-1-19-9

Aaron Finch (Australia)-78-78-10-2510-36.91-172-149.94-2-15-

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Aaron Finch Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Martin Guptill UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

PSG Vs Lille, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

PSG Vs Lille, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

BAN Vs WI, T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell Star As West Indies Knock Out Bangladesh With Three Run Win

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs Sri Lanka: How To Watch T20 World Cup, Super 12 Cricket Match

AFG Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, Afghanistan See An Opening

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Adam Milne Hopes To Make A Difference With The Ball Against India

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Gets Walkover, Enters Last-16

Seeing Iran Women Play Football Against All Odds Still Gives Me Goosebumps: India Captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

Sarah Taylor Becomes First Woman Coach In Men's Franchise Cricket, To Guide Team Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Having Stable Base On Slow Wickets Is Important, Says David Warner

T20 World Cup: Having Stable Base On Slow Wickets Is Important, Says David Warner

BAN Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 3 Runs In Last-ball Thriller - Highlights

BAN Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 3 Runs In Last-ball Thriller - Highlights

ENG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: Title Favourites England Await First Major Test Against Arch-Rivals Australia

ENG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: Title Favourites England Await First Major Test Against Arch-Rivals Australia

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: All Eyes on Quinton de Kock As South Africa Take On Inconsistent Sri Lanka

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: All Eyes on Quinton de Kock As South Africa Take On Inconsistent Sri Lanka

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement