December 27, 2019
Australia Vs New Zealand: AUS Select Debutant Mitchell Swepson For Sydney Test

Australian Mitchell Swepson, 26, is in the frame to make his Test bow at the SCG on January 3.

Omnisport 26 December 2019
Mitchell Swepson, whose only international appearance came in a Twenty20 against England in 2018, has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58 this season.
2019-12-26T09:21:07+0530

Mitchell Swepson could make his Test debut in the series finale against New Zealand after being called into Australia's squad for the Sydney showdown.

Leg-spinner Swepson has been added to the squad for the third and final Test, which gets underway at the SCG on January 3.

Swepson, whose only international appearance came in a Twenty20 against England in 2018, has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58 this season.

The 26-year-old Queenslander could join Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack against the Black Caps – who are fighting to keep the series alive in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand," National selector Trevor Hohns said. "We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney."

Meanwhile, veteran paceman Peter Siddle has been released from the squad after Australia opted for James Pattinson to replace injured quick Josh Hazlewood at the MCG.

"Having Sids [Siddle] as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable," Hohns added. "His insights have greatly assisted the fast bowlers for this Test and it was great having him around the group.

"James has been with the squad through the summer, has performed well Marsh Sheffield Shield matches and is thoroughly deserving of his recall to the team."

Australia can wrap up the series in Melbourne following their 296-run rout of New Zealand in Perth.

