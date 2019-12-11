Australia Vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Test Cricket Matches As Umpire

Aleem Dar is set to break Steve Bucknor's record of most Test matches as an umpire in the first Test match between Australia Vs New Zealand, which begins at Perth on December 12.

After a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, the 51-year-old will be entering his 129th Test match as on-field umpire.

He is also two matches shy of breaking the record in ODI format, with Rudi Koertzen officiating in 209 matches. In T20Is, Dar has umpired in 46 fixtures.

According to ICC's press release, Dar said, "This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career. It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia; thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala."

(ICC Inputs)