December 11, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Australia Vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Test Cricket Matches As Umpire

Australia Vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Test Cricket Matches As Umpire

After a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, Aleem Dar will be entering his 129th Test match as on-field umpire, when Australia host New Zealand at Perth.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Australia Vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Test Cricket Matches As Umpire
Aleem Dar is also two matches shy of breaking the record in ODI format, with Rudi Koertzen officiating in 209 matches.
Twitter
Australia Vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Record For Most Test Cricket Matches As Umpire
outlookindia.com
2019-12-11T15:14:24+0530

Aleem Dar is set to break Steve Bucknor's record of most Test matches as an umpire in the first Test match between Australia Vs New Zealand, which begins at Perth on December 12.

(Cricket News)

After a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, the 51-year-old will be entering his 129th Test match as on-field umpire.

He is also two matches shy of breaking the record in ODI format, with Rudi Koertzen officiating in 209 matches. In T20Is, Dar has umpired in 46 fixtures.

According to ICC's press release, Dar said, "This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career. It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia; thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala."

(ICC Inputs)

Next Story >>

IND Vs WI: Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India's ODI Squad For West Indies Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos