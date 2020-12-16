Australia Vs India: Justin Langer 'Worried' About Concussed Will Pucovski

December 16, 2020
Corona
Pucovski was primed to open in the first Test in Adelaide but was ruled out after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game

16 December 2020
Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet.
Australia coach Justin Langer conceded he is "worried" about Will Pucovski after the youngster suffered his ninth concussion but added that he forsees a long successful career for the rookie opener. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

Pucovski, who was primed to open in the opening Test in Adelaide starting on Thursday, was ruled out after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game between Australia A and India A.

"Will has had multiple concussions now. We're obviously keeping a close eye on him. He's back home with his family at the moment," Langer was quoted as saying by 'Fox Sports'.

Pucovski was hit on the front of his protective equipment by India's reserve pacer Kartik Tyagi. It was the 22-year-old's ninth concussion, not all from cricket.

Langer said that the youngster would have received a baggy green had the unfortunate incident not occurred.

"I'm worried about Will because he got hit again the other day, and he almost certainly would have played this first Test match, so I feel for him," the 50-year-old said.

"He'll recover well then we just have to keep following the protocols. If they go through the stages and are fit for selection then we have a choice to select them or not … if they don't, it's taken out of our hands."

Langer, who himself suffered several head knocks, said bouncers were a "part of the game".

"It's part of the game. Unfortunately, we get hit. I can only go from personal experience, what I've felt and also seen.

"But If you can get through it then there's no reason why you can't have a long and very, very successful domestic and hopefully international career," Langer added.

Three Australian player suffered concussions recently. After Pucovski was ruled out, promising all-rounder Cameron Green and bowler Harry Conway sustained concussions during the warm-up game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

