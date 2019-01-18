Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday took six Australian wickets at the home ground of spin king Shane Warne, helping the visitors control of the tour-ending third and final ODI match.

The 28-year-old wrist-spinner, playing in his first match of the ODI series, took the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb,

Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa.

Here are all the landmarks from Chahal's 10-over spell:

His figures 6/42 is the joint-best by an Indian bowler at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In 2004, pacer Ajit Agarkar took six wickets for 42 runs.

These are also the best ODI figures by spinners against Australia in Australia. The previous best by the current India head coach Ravi Shastri (5/15) at WACA in 1991.

He is only the eighth spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Australia, after A Qadir vs Aus, MCG, 1984; R Shastri vs Aus, Perth, 1991; S Warne vs WI, SCG, 1996; S Mushtaq vs Aus, Adelaide, 1996; J Adams vs Pak, Adelaide, 1996; B Hogg vs WI, MCG, 2005 and I Tahir vs WI, SCG, 2015.

He is also the seventh Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul in ODIs, after 6/04 S Binny vs Ban, 2014; 6/12 Anil Kumble vs WI, 1993; 6/23 A Nehra vs Eng, 2003; 6/25 Kuldeep Yadav vs Eng, 2018; 6/27 M Kartik vs Aus, 2007 and 6/42 vs Ajit Agarkar vs Aus, 2004.

India need 231 runs to claim their first ever bilateral ODI series in Australia.