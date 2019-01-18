﻿
Is bowling from beside the umpire illegal?

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2019
Courtesy: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India just the perfect start in the third and final ODI match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

He removed both the Aussie openers – Alex Carey (5 off 11 balls) in the third over, caught by Virat Kohli at first slip and Aaron Finch (14 off 24 balls), trapped in front in the ninth over.

But there was a moment of confusion just before Finch's dismissal with the umpire declaring the delivery a dead ball. Here's what happened:

Is bowling from beside the umpire illegal? Bhuvi said, "That can't be a dead ball". And fans were quick to defend the bowlers. Here are some reactions:

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first under a cloudy Melbourne sky. There was a slight delay to the toss, and a brief stoppage of play thanks to drizzling.

India hand ODI debut to all-rounder Vijay Shanker, in for Mohammed Siraj. India also made a couple of more changes bringing Yuzvendra Chahal in for Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav in for Ambati Rayudu.

A win will help India win their first bilateral ODI series in Australia.

