Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India just the perfect start in the third and final ODI match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

He removed both the Aussie openers – Alex Carey (5 off 11 balls) in the third over, caught by Virat Kohli at first slip and Aaron Finch (14 off 24 balls), trapped in front in the ninth over.

But there was a moment of confusion just before Finch's dismissal with the umpire declaring the delivery a dead ball. Here's what happened:

Is bowling from beside the umpire illegal? Bhuvi said, "That can't be a dead ball". And fans were quick to defend the bowlers. Here are some reactions:

Finch bails out.

Umpire calls Dead ball.

Bhuvi upset.

Finch smirks at Bhuvi.

Sony Liv snaps.

Video shows something else.

Finch is out.

Bhuvi gets him last ball of 5th over.



Thank you @SonySixHD #chhodanamat but you left that ball — Hitchy (@hitchwriter) January 18, 2019

That was fun. Bhuvi deliberately bowled way behind from the crease & Aaron Finch backed away from playing the ball. So Umpire called it a dead ball



Take that. It has costed him his wicket. Had he played that one, maybe he would have survived. He Didn't. Next ball out #AUSvIND — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) January 18, 2019

And he's gone next ball — Siva S (@jaunty_tahr) January 18, 2019

Another poor umpiring decision — Chris (@17CGB) January 18, 2019

He bowled behind the line so it can’t be a no-ball — Glen Edwards (@royslions) January 18, 2019

Not a great summer by the umps — ArjGiese (@ArjGiese) January 18, 2019

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first under a cloudy Melbourne sky. There was a slight delay to the toss, and a brief stoppage of play thanks to drizzling.

India hand ODI debut to all-rounder Vijay Shanker, in for Mohammed Siraj. India also made a couple of more changes bringing Yuzvendra Chahal in for Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav in for Ambati Rayudu.

A win will help India win their first bilateral ODI series in Australia.