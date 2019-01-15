﻿
Australia Vs India, 2nd ODI: Watch Virat Kohli's Unbelievable Six Against Jason Behrendorff – VIDEO

Skipper Virat Kohli was on course for his 39th ODI hundred as India inched closer to a series levelling win.

15 January 2019
Screengrab
2019-01-15T18:20:09+0530
Skipper Virat Kohli was on course for his 39th ODI hundred as India inched closer to a series levelling win in the second match against Australia at Adelaide on Tuesday.

In the process, the right-handed batsman played some beautiful shots. But the best of the lot was a six in the 34th over against Jason Behrendorff.

Kohli hit the ball so hard, it crashed landed in the stand above the long-on boundary. Watch it here:

Chasing a 299-run target, India got off to breezy start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma laying a solid foundation.

India lost the first match at Sydney on Saturday by 34 runs.

