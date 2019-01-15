﻿
Dhoni's position in the team has been in question thanks to his diminishing returns with the bat, but the 37-year-old still remains one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2019
Screengrab (Twitter)
2019-01-15T11:37:33+0530
Also Read

Veteran India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced his lightning-fast glovework, forcing Australia batsman Peter Handscomb to walk even before the umpire raises his finger during the second ODI match at Adelaide on Tuesday.

In the 28th over, Ravindra Jadeja dragged Handscomb out of the crease with his second delivery as Dhoni, as usual, showed his brilliant work by dislodging the bails in no time.

Watch it here:

Dhoni's position in the team has been in question thanks to his diminishing returns with the bat, but the 37-year-old still remains one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

Earlier, Jadeja produced a stunning fielding effort to send Usman Khawaja back with a direct hit in the 19th over.

India are in a must-win situation after losing the first ODI match at Sydney by 34 runs on Saturday.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss for the second match in a row and opted to bat first.

India handed ODI debut to Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Khaleel Ahmed. Australia were unchanged, having won the first match by 34 runs.

