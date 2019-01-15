﻿
In the process, the right-handed batsman achieved some amazing feats.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2019
File Photo
2019-01-15T16:34:54+0530
India captain Virat Kohli hit his 39th ODI hundred as India took complete control of the chase against Australia at Adelaide on Tuesday.

Kohli, 30, reached the landmark with a double off the first ball of the 43rd over, bowled by Peter Siddle.

Chasing a stiff target of 299 runs, Indian innings never witnessed a slump once the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided a good foundation.

Kohli's dominating precense in the centre means that India have the added advantage in the must-win game. But he got out after scoring 104 runs off 114 balls at the score of 242 in the 43.4 overs.

In the process, the right-handed batsman achieved some amazing feats. Here is a look:

- Joint-most centuries for a visiting batsman, alongside Kumar Sangakkara and Rohit Sharma
- Record-extending most hundreds in chase @ 24. Second is 17 by Sachin Tendulkar
- Sixth century against Australia
- 64th International hundred
- Most hundred since 2017 (13 in 42 innings). Rohit Sharma has 12 equal number of innings
- Fifth century at Adelaide Oval in all formats (116, 115 and 141 in Test; 107 and 104 in ODIs). His highest T20I score at the venue is an unbeaten 90.

