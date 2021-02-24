February 24, 2021
Australia Join Qatar In Withdrawing From Copa America

There will be no invited teams at the Copa America after Australia joined Qatar in pulling out of the 2021 tournament

Omnisport 24 February 2021
Australia have joined Qatar in withdrawing from the 2021 Copa America. (More Football News)

The Socceroos and the 2022 World Cup hosts had been scheduled to contest the tournament, due to be held in Argentina and Colombia in June and July, as invited guests of CONMEBOL.

However, the postponement of the remainder of the second round of AFC qualifying for the World Cup until June because of the COVID-19 pandemic has led both teams to pull out.

Qatar, who announced their withdrawal on Tuesday, are competing in the qualifying process to secure a place in the 2023 Asian Cup. They are top of Group E and will seal their spot if they win it.

Australia are top of Group B and on course to qualify for the Asian Cup and progress to the third round of the World Cup qualification progress.

"The Socceroos' players and staff were greatly looking forward to the unique opportunity of playing in the Copa America and it is unfortunate that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to attend in 2021," Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

"On behalf of the team I thank CONMEBOL for the invitation, which would have presented our team with a fantastic opportunity to test itself against some of the world's best."

