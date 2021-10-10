Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND third T20 here. Australian women won the second T20 and the first was rained off.

AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India
Down 1-0, can Indian women level the T20 series vs Australian women? Follow live cricket scores of 3rd T20 between AUS-Women Vs IND-Women. | BCCI Women

Trending

AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T14:16:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 2:16 pm

Indian women may have lost the multi-format series against Australian women on points, but there is a lot to play for in the third T20 international in Gold Coast today. The first T20 was called off due to rain and on Saturday, Harmanpreet Kaur's team went down by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller. This young Indian team may lack in experience but has a lot of energy to surprise T20 world champions Australia. They did just that on Saturday after scoring a below-par 118 for nine after the top three, including the in-form Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who contributed all of 11 runs. Harmanpreet's 28 off 20 balls and Pooja Vastrakar's 37 not out gave the Indian innings some respectability at the end. Australian women made a horror start losing their first wicket for four runs. They collapsed to 46 for four before Tahlia McGrath's 42 not out sealed India's fate. Follow live cricket scores of AUS-Women vs IND-women third T20 international here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

14:15 PM IST: Lanning hits wicket

Hit Wicket! Pitched short, Meg Lanning goes to backfoot, connects well to hit the ball away to the fence, but little did she notice she ended hitting the sticks. Really unfortunate for Lanning as she goes home for 14. Australia 44/2 after 7 overs. 

14:08 PM IST: Mooney, Lanning steady ship

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

After staying quiet in the first over, Beth Mooney has finally opened his arm hitting Shikha Pandey for three consecutive boundaries in her next over. Australia look to have overcome the early setback. Mooney (25*) and Meg Lanning  (9*). Australia 38/1 after 6 overs.   

13:52 PM IST: Renuka strikes

Young Renuka strikes. And it's the big wicket of Alyssa Healy, who edges behind to Richa Ghosh for 4. Skipper Meg Lanning joins Mooney (1) in the middle. Australia 5/1 after 1.5 overs

14:45 PM IST: Solid start

What a start to this final game of the tour. Opening the bowling India's Shikha Pandey bowls a maiden over against the Australia opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Australia 0/0 after 1 over. 

13:27 PM IST: Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:14 PM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bowl first.  

13:13 PM IST: Hello and welcome 

Hello and welcome to this Outlook India coverage of the third and final T20 between Australia women and India women. With the multi-format series already lost, India will play for pride today.  

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Harmanpreet Kaur Meg Lanning Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Defeat Vs RCB A Step Forward, Says Ricky Ponting

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five-Star England Thrash Andorra; Denmark, Sweden Win

India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Wants Women’s IPL To Close Gap With Top Teams

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik Replaces Injured Sohaib Maqsood In Pakistan Squad

T20 World Cup: SRH Pace Sensation Umran Malik To Join Team India As Net Bowler

PR Sreejesh, Veteran India Hockey Goalie, Hopes To Compete In Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC Rout Corbett FC 5-1

I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC Rout Corbett FC 5-1

Shikha Pandey Stakes Her Claim To 'Ball Of The Century' With Ripper Of A Delivery - MUST WATCH

Shikha Pandey Stakes Her Claim To 'Ball Of The Century' With Ripper Of A Delivery - MUST WATCH

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Ahead Of Valtteri Bottas

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Ahead Of Valtteri Bottas

AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20 in Gold Coast: Live Streaming and Live TV Details

AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20 in Gold Coast: Live Streaming and Live TV Details

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND third T20 here. Australian women won the second T20 and the first was rained off.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement