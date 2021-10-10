AUS-Women vs IND-Women, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Indian women may have lost the multi-format series against Australian women on points, but there is a lot to play for in the third T20 international in Gold Coast today. The first T20 was called off due to rain and on Saturday, Harmanpreet Kaur's team went down by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller. This young Indian team may lack in experience but has a lot of energy to surprise T20 world champions Australia. They did just that on Saturday after scoring a below-par 118 for nine after the top three, including the in-form Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who contributed all of 11 runs. Harmanpreet's 28 off 20 balls and Pooja Vastrakar's 37 not out gave the Indian innings some respectability at the end. Australian women made a horror start losing their first wicket for four runs. They collapsed to 46 for four before Tahlia McGrath's 42 not out sealed India's fate. Follow live cricket scores of AUS-Women vs IND-women third T20 international here.

14:15 PM IST: Lanning hits wicket

Hit Wicket! Pitched short, Meg Lanning goes to backfoot, connects well to hit the ball away to the fence, but little did she notice she ended hitting the sticks. Really unfortunate for Lanning as she goes home for 14. Australia 44/2 after 7 overs.

14:08 PM IST: Mooney, Lanning steady ship

After staying quiet in the first over, Beth Mooney has finally opened his arm hitting Shikha Pandey for three consecutive boundaries in her next over. Australia look to have overcome the early setback. Mooney (25*) and Meg Lanning (9*). Australia 38/1 after 6 overs.

13:52 PM IST: Renuka strikes

Young Renuka strikes. And it's the big wicket of Alyssa Healy, who edges behind to Richa Ghosh for 4. Skipper Meg Lanning joins Mooney (1) in the middle. Australia 5/1 after 1.5 overs

14:45 PM IST: Solid start What a start to this final game of the tour. Opening the bowling India's Shikha Pandey bowls a maiden over against the Australia opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Australia 0/0 after 1 over.

13:27 PM IST: Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:14 PM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bowl first.

13:13 PM IST: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to this Outlook India coverage of the third and final T20 between Australia women and India women. With the multi-format series already lost, India will play for pride today.