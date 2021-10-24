AUS Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: It Was Tough Dropping Ashton Agar, Says Justin Langar

Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Australia coach Justin Langar opens on Ashton Agar's shocking omission, calling the decision a tough one in the team's first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Finger spinner Ashton Agar is Australia's top-ranked bowler in the T20 format. | File Photo

2021-10-24T16:54:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 4:54 pm

Australia coach Justin Langar on Sunday said that he will have to take several tough calls on the playing XI in the ongoing Super-12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. His remarks came after Ashton Agar's shocking omission from the team's opening game against South Africa.

The finger spinner was unlucky to miss the winning contest as Australia picked three quicks. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins were unleashed for the first time in the five-wicket win match against the Proteas.  (More Cricket News)

"I can't emphasize enough how tough it was on Ashton Agar, his numbers are literally outstanding," Langer told Cricket Australia.

Apart from the mainstay Agar, Kane Richardson, who is regarded as the best death bowler by Langer, missed the game. Both Langer and skipper Aaron Finch said that the selection was based on match-ups and having a strong start in the powerplay overs.

"And really tough on Kane Richardson. It's nice to have those selection headaches, but it worked okay yesterday."

Australia will now head to Dubai to take on Sri Lanka on October 28.

ALSO READ: Marcus Stoinis Feels Keeping Calm Under Pressure Was Key Vs South Africa

The wickets are expected to get slower as the premier event progresses. It will potentially give a chance to two spinners and two frontline quicks if Australia choose to play seven batters.

"They're all tough decisions. There's no doubt about that. We've said from day one to the players and we did it in the last World Cup and to a degree in the last Ashes in England.

"We'll just look at the conditions, we'll look at the opposition, we'll look at the matchups, and we'll make the call that we think is right for the team. It doesn't always work out that way. But with all the information we've got we'll work through that," Langer said.

