January 01, 2021
AUS Vs IND: Thangarasu Natarajan Replaces Umesh Yadav In India’s Test Squad For Last Two Tests

Yadav along with Mohammed Shami will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries

Outlook Web Bureau 01 January 2021
Thangarasu Natarajan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Natarajan_91)
2021-01-01T14:44:07+05:30

Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan has been added to the India squad, replacing injured Umesh Yadav, for the remainder of the two Test matches against Australia on Friday.

Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf-muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne, BCCI said in a press release.

Yadav underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series, BCCI added.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement.
Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohammed Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries.

Rohit Sharma who has completed his quarantine and has now joined the Indian Cricket Team in Melbourne.  

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

AUS Vs IND: David Warner Inclusion Big, Says Marnus Labuschagne, 'If He Does Come Back In'

