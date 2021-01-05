AUS Vs IND: KL Rahul Adds To Indian Cricket Team's Injury List

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the India's tour of Australia after spraining his wrist during a practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News



Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets, the BCCI release said.

"The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the release further added.



India had already lost fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to injuries during this tour, while pacer Ishant Sharma was ruled out after suffering an injury during this year's IPL in UAE.

Even Rohit Sharma, India's current vice-captain, missed most of the tour due to injury and subsequent rehabilitation.



"He (Rahul) will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury," BCCI said.

The injury also puts him in doubt for the four-match home Test series against England, which begins February 5.



Rahul's departure will effectively mean that one among Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari will save their place in the Indian playing XI depending on where vice-captain Rohit Sharma bats.



Both Vihari and Agarwal have been in poor form with one score of fifty plus in eight innings.



If Rohit bats in his new-found opening slot, then it could be curtains for Agarwal for the time being.



Another option could be Agarwal and Rohit opening with Shubman Gill, despite his 45 and 35 not out, being pushed to middle order in place of Vihari.



The third option is Rohit batting in the middle order and Agarwal and Gill getting one more Test as an opening pair.

