AUS Vs IND, ODI Series: Check All The Records As Australia And India Face Off In ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

With ICC introducing Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, the three-match ODI series between heavyweights Australia and India holds special importance. The bitter rivals start their full-fledged series, featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests, with the first of 50-over clashes on Friday (November 27) in Sydney. (More Cricket News)

As thing stand, top-ranked England lead the World Cup Super League standings with 30 points from six matches (won 3, lost 3), followed by Pakistan (20 points from 3 matches - won 2, lost 1), Australia (20 points from 3 matches - won 2, lost 1), Zimbabwe (10 points from 3 matches - won 1, lost 2) and Ireland (10 points from 3 matches - won 1, lost 2).

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are yet to play under the Super League.

As India start their campaign, here's a look at IND-AUS statistical highlights:

- Australia and India have played 140 One-day games. India have won 52 games, lost 78 games and ten games have ended as no result.

- Team totals of 300 plus runs have been posted by two teams on 44 occasions. Australia have posted 300 plus runs on 26 occasions, while India have posted on 18 occasions.

- Australia have been dismissed all out after posting 300 plus runs on three occasions, while India have been dismissed all out on three occasions after posting 300 plus runs.

- India’s score of 382 for 6 at Bengaluru on 02.11.13 is the highest team total in the bilateral series. It also represents India’s highest team total. Australia’s 359 for 6 at Mohali on 10.03.19 represent their highest team total.

- India have been dismissed all out on five occasions for a total less than 150 runs in a completed innings while Australia have been dismissed all out on five occasions for a total less than 150 runs in a completed innings.

- India’s 63 all out at Sydney on 08.01.81 is the lowest innings total against Australia. It also represents the only occasion of a team dismissed for less than 100 runs in the Australia-India ODI series. Australia’s lowest total against India is 101 at Perth on 08.12.91.

- Australia have won on nine occasions with 100 plus runs margin, while India have won on three occasions. Australia’s largest victory margin is 208-run victory at Sydney on 08.02.04, while India’s largest victory margin are - by 118 runs at Chelmsford on 20.06.83 and 118 runs at Indore on 31.03.01. Australia’s 208-run victory at Sydney on 08.02.04 represent the only victory by 200 plus runs in the Australia-India ODIs

- Australia have won a game without losing a wicket on one occasion – at Mumbai on 14.01.20. It also represents the first such win by a team in the Australia-India ODI series. Australia have won by nine wickets on five occasions, while India have one such win – at Vadodara on 11.10.07.

- Australia have won on five occasions with 100 plus balls remaining when they batted second. Their win by nine wickets with 178 deliveries to spare represents the largest win. India’s largest win is their eight wicket-win at Melbourne on 03.03.85 with 83 deliveries to spare.

- Australia have won five games with single digits runs margin – one to nine runs, while India have won four games with single-digit runs margin. Australia have won two games with one run margin – at Chennai on 09.10.87 and at Brisbane on 01.03.92.

- India have won two games with two wickets margin – at Bengaluru on 21.10.96 and at Mumbai on 17.10.07. Australia have won one game by two wickets margin – at Sydney on 22.01.04.

- Australia have won 12 games with single-digit delivery remaining in the second innings when they had batted second in the game, while India have been victorious on ten occasions with single-digit delivery remaining in the second innings when they had batted second.

- As many as nine Australian batsmen have scored 1000 plus runs against India. Ricky Ponting with 2164 runs owns the record for most runs by an Australian batsman against India.

- Five Indian batsmen have scored 1000 plus runs against Australia. Sachin Tendulkar (3077) and Rohit Sharma (2208) are the two batsmen who have aggregated 2000 plus runs. Tendulkar remains the only batsman to compile 3000 plus runs in Australia-India ODIs.

- Australian batsmen have scored 46 centuries against India. Indian batsmen have scored a similar number of centuries against Australia.

- Rohit Sharma’s 203 at Bengaluru on 02.11.13 is the highest individual innings by an Indian batsman against Australia, while George Bailey’s 156 at Nagpur on 30.10.13 is the highest individual innings by an Australian batsman against India.



- Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score 200 plus runs in Australia-India ODIs. George Bailey is the only Australian batsman to score 150-plus runs against India.

- Sachin Tendulkar of India owns the record for most centuries by an individual batsman in Australia-India ODIs. He has scored nine centuries.

- Most centuries by an Indian batsman against Australia is credited to Sachin Tendulkar who has scored nine centuries, while the record for most centuries by an Australian batsman against India is credited to Ricky Ponting who has scored six centuries.

- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored eight centuries against Australia and require one more to equal the world record of most centuries by a batsman against a specific opposition held by Sachin Tendulkar who has scored nine centuries against Australia. With Rohit not selected in the one day team to tour Australia, Kohli has a bright chance of equaling the record held by Tendulkar.

- Indian captains have scored centuries against Australia on five occasions while the Australian captains have scored centuries against India on nine occasions.

- MS Dhoni’s 139 not out at Mohali on 19.10.13 is the highest individual score by an Indian captain against Australia. George Bailey’s 156 at Nagpur on 30.10.13 is the highest individual score by an Australian captain against India.

- MS Dhoni’s 139 not out at Mohali on 19.10.13 is the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman against Australia. Adam Gilchrist's 111 at Bengaluru on 12.11.03 is the highest individual score by an Australian wicketkeeper against India.

- There are 14 occasions of Australian batsmen scoring centuries in a losing cause against India, while the series has witnessed 22 occasions of Indian batsmen’s centuries going in vain.

- Brett Lee’s 55 wickets represent the most wickets taken by an Australian bowler against India, while Kapil Dev’s 45 wickets represent the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler against Australia. Lee is the only bowler to account for 50 plus wickets in Australia-India ODIs.

- Australian bowlers have captured five or more wickets against India on 15 occasions. Ken Macleay’s six for 39 at Nottingham on 13.06.83 is the best bowling figures by an Australian bowler against India. Indian bowlers have captured five or more wickets against Australia on six occasions. Murali Karthik’s six for 27 at Mumbai on 17.10.07 is the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Australia.

- Australian bowlers have captured six wickets in an innings against India on two occasions. Indian bowlers have captured six wickets in an innings against Australia on three occasions.

- Australian bowlers have captured four or more wickets in an innings against India on 33 occasions. Australian bowlers have captured exactly four wickets in an innings against India on 18 occasions.

- Indian bowlers have captured four or more wickets in an innings against Australia on 22 occasions. Indian bowlers have captured exactly four wickets in an innings against India on 16 occasions.

- Pat Cummins’ four for 29 at Nagpur on 05.03.19 provide the lone instance of an Australian bowler’s four-plus wicket haul in a losing cause against India. There are eight occasions of Indian bowlers’ four-plus wickets hauls in a losing cause against Australia. Kapil Dev’s five for 43 at Nottingham on 13.06.83 provide the lone occasion of a bowler’s five-plus wicket haul going in vain in Australia-India ODIs.

- There are five occasions of Australian bowlers conceding 80 plus runs in an innings against India. Clint Mckay’s one for 89 at Bengaluru on 02.11.13 provides the most expensive bowling figures by an Australian bowler against India in terms of runs conceded.

- There is one occasion of an Indian bowler conceding 80 plus runs in an innings against Australia without capturing a wicket.

- There are five occasions of Indian bowlers conceding 80 plus runs in an innings against Australia. Vinay Kumar’s one for 102 at Bengaluru on 02.11.13 provides the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Australia in terms of runs conceded.

- There are two occasions of Indian bowlers conceding 80 plus runs in an innings against Australia without capturing a wicket.

- Adam Gilchrist with 79 dismissals owns the record for most dismissals by an Australian wicketkeeper against India. MS Dhoni with 62 dismissals owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper against Australia.

- Adam Gilchrist with 73 catches owns the record for most catches by an Australian wicketkeeper against India. MS Dhoni with 44 catches owns the record for most catches by an Indian wicketkeeper against Australia.

- Adam Gilchrist with six stumping dismissals owns the record for most stumping dismissals by an Australian wicketkeeper against India. MS Dhoni with 18 stumping dismissals owns the record for most stumping dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper against Australia.

- Ricky Ponting with 18 catches owns the record for most catches by an Australian fieldsman other than the wicket keepers against India. Sachin Tendulkar with 31 catches owns the record for most catches by an Indian fieldsman other than the wicket keepers against Australia.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopala Krishna – veteran cricket statistician

