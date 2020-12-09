December 09, 2020
Corona
AUS Vs IND: India Fined For Slow Over-rate In Third T20I Against Australia

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs against Australia but won the three-match series 2-1

PTI 09 December 2020
Umpires inform India's captain Virat Kohli, center, after his review is denied for the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade during third T20I
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
2020-12-09T13:26:41+05:30

The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia in Sydney.

Highlights | Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

