AUS Vs IND, Fourth Test: India, Australia Won't Turn Down The Heat As Series Finale Looms - WATCH

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India will be decided in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting Friday (January 15).

And before the series finale, players from both the came were seen slogging it out in the nets. Check out these videos:

After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oAUJboM5bH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2021

Australia have announced their playing XI for the clash with Marcus Harris coming in for injured Will Pucovski, who made a resounding debut in the drawn third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here are Aussie XI: Will Tim Paine (c & wk), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India are likely to field a much-changed XI with injury wreaking havoc in their camp.

