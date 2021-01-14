January 14, 2021
Corona
AUS Vs IND, Fourth Test: India, Australia Won't Turn Down The Heat As Series Finale Looms - WATCH

Indian and Australian cricketers get themselves ready for the winners take all fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Check out videos and photos

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Indian and Australia cricketers before the series finale
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2021-01-14T14:43:46+05:30

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India will be decided in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting Friday (January 15).

Series Results | 4th Test Streaming | News

And before the series finale, players from both the came were seen slogging it out in the nets. Check out these videos:

Australia have announced their playing XI for the clash with Marcus Harris coming in for injured Will Pucovski, who made a resounding debut in the drawn third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

READ: Live Streaming - How To Watch Brisbane Test Match

Here are Aussie XI: Will Tim Paine (c & wk), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India are likely to field a much-changed XI with injury wreaking havoc in their camp.

