Corona
AUS Vs IND: Cricket Fan At MCG Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUS Vs IND: Cricket Fan At MCG Tests Positive For COVID-19

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live action

PTI 06 January 2021
AUS Vs IND: Cricket Fan At MCG Tests Positive For COVID-19
Fans watching cricket Test match between Australia and India at MCG
AP Photo
AUS Vs IND: Cricket Fan At MCG Tests Positive For COVID-19
2021-01-06T11:10:58+05:30

A fan, who attended last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG, has tested positive for COVID-19, and authorities have urged other spectators to get tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

According to a report in 'The Telegraph', the state health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre

"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health was quoted as saying in the report.

"We're encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result."

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live action.

There was controversy after the game when it was alleged that five Indian players breached the COVID-19 protocols by eating out at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne.

However, the Indian contingent returned negative COVID tests before it flew to Sydney for the third Test, starting Thursday.

