December 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane and India Frustrate Wasteful Australia

AUS Vs IND: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane and India Frustrate Wasteful Australia

Ajinkya Rahane celebrated a hundred as India capitalised on Australia's poor fielding to claim a first-innings lead on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Omnisport 27 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane and India Frustrate Wasteful Australia
Ajinkya Rahane waves his bat to the crowd as he leaves the field at stumps on Day Two of the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.
AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
AUS Vs IND: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane and India Frustrate Wasteful Australia
outlookindia.com
2020-12-27T16:24:49+05:30

Ajinkya Rahane celebrated a gritty hundred as India capitalised on Australia's poor fielding display to claim a first-innings lead on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Highlights Day 2Scorecard | News

Stand-in captain Rahane was afforded two lives en route to an unbeaten 104 for India, who reached 277-5 and a lead of 82 before stumps was called prematurely due to rain on Sunday.

Australia were woeful in the field, dropping four catches at the MCG, where Mitchell Starc (2-61) was left visibly frustrated after Travis Head spilled a catch to dismiss centurion Rahane with what proved to be the final ball of the day.

India resumed on 36-1 – in response to Australia's 195 in the second Test – after dominating the opening day in front of a capped Melbourne crowd and the tourists only lost four wickets to take control.

Shubman Gill (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) did not last long as India fell to 64-3 following a masterful spell of bowling from star Australia paceman Pat Cummins (2-71), before the patient and anchoring Rahane got to work in the middle.

Tim Paine put down Gill in the second over of the day off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood (0-44), but the Australia captain made amends when he combined brilliantly with Cummins for two wickets.

Hanuma Vihari added 21 runs before he was sent packing by spinner Nathan Lyon (1-52) – bringing Rishabh Pant to the crease.

Explosive wicketkeeper Pant produced an entertaining 29-run cameo off 40 deliveries, but it came to an end when Starc broke through for his second wicket of the innings.

It brought up a milestone for Starc, who celebrated his 250th Test wicket, as Paine recorded his 150th dismissal.

Supported by Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out), Rahane posted his 12th Test ton and eighth away from home following the tea break – a boundary bringing up a memorable hundred from 195 balls.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND: Shubman Gill Says, Watching Ajinkya Rahane's 'Magnificent' Knock A Learning Curve

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Ajinkya Rahane Melbourne Australia India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Sports Australia national cricket team Cricket Boxing Day Test India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos