AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sensational Washington Sundar Equals More Than Seven Decade-Old Indian Record

Debutant Washington Sundar on Sunday created history by becoming only the second Indian after Dattu Phadkar to hit fifty and take three wickets in his first Test match.
Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News
The 21-year-old from Chennai achieved the feat during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.
The left-hander reached his maiden fifty with a single off the third ball of the 97th over, bowled by Mitchell Starc. He took 108 balls to reach the mark.
Earlier, the off-spinner took three wickets as India dismissed Australia for 369 in their first innings.
Phadkar was the first Indian to do so (51 & 3/14), also against the Aussies at Sydney Cricket Ground during the 1947/48 tour.
Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a century stand for the seventh wicket as India fight back after losing their top order in a hurry.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Delhi Schools To Reopen On Monday: Here’s All You Need To Know
How Many Caps Are You Wearing? BCCI Ethics Officer Asks Rajeev Shukla
Capitol Hill, Delhi Anti-Sikh Riots And The Missing Military