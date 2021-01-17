January 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sensational Washington Sundar Equals More Than Seven Decade-Old Indian Record

AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sensational Washington Sundar Equals More Than Seven Decade-Old Indian Record

Indian debutant Washington Sundar hit a half-century after taking three Australian wickets to enter record books

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sensational Washington Sundar Equals More Than Seven Decade-Old Indian Record
India's Washington Sundar celebrates on reaching 50 runs during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane
AP Photo/Tertius Pickard
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sensational Washington Sundar Equals More Than Seven Decade-Old Indian Record
outlookindia.com
2021-01-17T11:54:06+05:30

Debutant Washington Sundar on Sunday created history by becoming only the second Indian after Dattu Phadkar to hit fifty and take three wickets in his first Test match.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

The 21-year-old from Chennai achieved the feat during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

The left-hander reached his maiden fifty with a single off the third ball of the 97th over, bowled by Mitchell Starc. He took 108 balls to reach the mark.

Earlier, the off-spinner took three wickets as India dismissed Australia for 369 in their first innings.

Phadkar was the first Indian to do so (51 & 3/14), also against the Aussies at Sydney Cricket Ground during the 1947/48 tour.

Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a century stand for the seventh wicket as India fight back after losing their top order in a hurry.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: 'Sundar' Drive From Washington Leaves Fans Impressed - MUST WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Washington Sundar Brisbane Australia Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos