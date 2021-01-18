January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma Does A Steve Smith, Sans Scuffing - WATCH

AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma Does A Steve Smith, Sans Scuffing - WATCH

Smith Smith was accused of scuffing up Rishabh Pant's guard during drinks break in the first session of the third Test's fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma Does A Steve Smith, Sans Scuffing - WATCH
Different shadow practices
Composite: Screengrabs
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma Does A Steve Smith, Sans Scuffing - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T08:25:38+05:30

India opener Rohit Sharma was seen shadow batting during a break on Day 4 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series decider at The Gabba ala Steve Smith, sans scuffing the guard mark.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News

As players take a break, Rohit was seen taking a stance and shadow batting before walking off.

Watch it here:

Smith Smith was accused of scuffing up Rishabh Pant's guard during drinks break in the first session of the third Test's fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

And it became a massive talking point.

With India battling to save the game, stump camera footage seen on social media showed Smith standing at the crease during a break in proceedings, the Australian shaping up as if he was batting, including marking a guard.

His actions at the crease forced Pant to retake his own guard before play resumed.

The match ended in a draw.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 4: India Strike Back To Reduce Australia To 149/4 At Lunch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Steve Smith Rishabh Pant Brisbane Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos