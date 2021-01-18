AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma Does A Steve Smith, Sans Scuffing - WATCH

India opener Rohit Sharma was seen shadow batting during a break on Day 4 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series decider at The Gabba ala Steve Smith, sans scuffing the guard mark.
Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News
As players take a break, Rohit was seen taking a stance and shadow batting before walking off.
Watch it here:
Rohit Sharma ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/JHPjoGDTay— Adish ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@36_NotAllOut) January 18, 2021
Smith Smith was accused of scuffing up Rishabh Pant's guard during drinks break in the first session of the third Test's fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
#SteveSmith once a cheater always a cheater...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ Cricket Don't Deserve You... pic.twitter.com/ChxUGPubHk— JD (@AmourAnand) January 11, 2021
And it became a massive talking point.
With India battling to save the game, stump camera footage seen on social media showed Smith standing at the crease during a break in proceedings, the Australian shaping up as if he was batting, including marking a guard.
His actions at the crease forced Pant to retake his own guard before play resumed.
The match ended in a draw.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
WhatsApp Tries To Soothe Privacy Concerns With 'Status' Updates
29 Persons Die In Norway Soon After Receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine: Reports
The Covaxin Conundrum: Has India’s Drug Regulator Wrongly Invoked The Emergency Use Law?