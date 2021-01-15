AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Another Injury Scare For India As Navdeep Saini Limps Off

India's injury woes compounded on Friday with pacer Navdeep Saini limping off the field during Day 1's play of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

He's the fourth pacer to face injury since the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval last December. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have picked up injuries, leaving India to field the net bowlers, literally. Then there were injuries to Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In fact, India handed pacer T Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar, and called back Shardul Thakur for the series decider.

Saini, who made his Test debut in the last match in Sydney, walked off the field with a groin issue after delivering the fifth ball of the 36th over, which interestingly was a dropped catch off Marnus Labuschagne by skipper Ajinkya Rahane at gully.

Saini returned briefly after the drinks break, but soon left again.

