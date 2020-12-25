December 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: Boxing Day Test India's 100th Match Against Australia

AUS Vs IND: Boxing Day Test India's 100th Match Against Australia

The two countries first played a Test series in 1947-48.

PTI 25 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: Boxing Day Test India's 100th Match Against Australia
An aerial view of the Melbourne Cricket Ground which will host India's 100th Test match against Australia.
Courtesy: Twitter
AUS Vs IND: Boxing Day Test India's 100th Match Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2020-12-25T23:36:52+05:30

The iconic Boxing Day Test starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday will be India's 100th match in the traditional format against Australia, the BCCI said on Friday.

PreviewTour Schedule | News | Photo Gallery

The two countries first played a Test series in 1947-48.

"#TeamIndia will play their 100th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow," the BCCI tweeted.

In the 99 Tests, Australia have won 43 times while India has emerged victorious on 28 occasions. Twenty-seven fixtures were drawn affairs and one match was tied.

India have won three Boxing Day Tests out of the 13 matches, Australia have won eight while two were drawn matches.

Last time around, India had registered a 137-run win over Australia in 2018.

India are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing four-match Test series after losing the first day/night match by eight wickets. The visitors suffered the embarrassment of scoring their lowest Test innings score of 36 in their second essay.

India have made four changes in their playing XI while Australia are set to field an unchanged side at the MCG.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND: Tribute To Dean Jones Planned On First Day Of Boxing Day Test - Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Melbourne Cricket - BCCI BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket Australia India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket India national cricket team Sports Boxing Day Test Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos