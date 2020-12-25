AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: All Eyes On Ravindra Jadeja As India Look To Field Best Possible XI Against Australia

Even as India continue to deliberate on their best possible XI to take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test starting Friday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly cleared a fitness test, thus improving the chances of his comeback.

Jadeja's return will bolster India's bowling attack while also giving more batting options at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they beat the Aussies by 137 runs in their last visit Down Under.

But now, India found themselves under all sorts of pressure after losing the Adelaide Test by eight wickets inside three days. They dominated the first two days and all gone to waste as they stooped to a historic low on the third afternoon, getting dismissed for jaw-dropping 36 all out.

With skipper Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child, and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami already ruling out of the remainder of the tour with a broken hand, India needed to find their best XI. Jadeja's return can at least give some hope to a beleaguered side.

The 32-year-old was the first to arrive at the nets for the training session on Thursday, and he was put through a fitness test as he ran between the wickets with a bat on his hand.

Jadeja, who has bagged 213 wickets and scored 1869 runs in 49 Tests, had missed the final two T20Is and the first Test due to a concussion and a hamstring injury suffered during the first T20I.

