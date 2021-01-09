AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins Likens Josh Hazlewood To Jonty Rhodes After Spectacular Hanuma Vihari Run Out - VIDEO

Pat Cummins jokingly compared Australia team-mate Josh Hazlewood to Jonty Rhodes after his run out against India on Saturday.

Hazlewood produced a spectacular piece of fielding to dismiss Hanuma Vihari on day three in Sydney, where Australia are well placed.

The paceman moved to his right at mid-off before quickly unleashing a throw while diving, catching Vihari well short of his ground.

Josh Hazlewood talks us though today's incredible run out and whether or not he's now got his mate Pat Cummins covered ðÂÂÂ#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/OzSllgrLHM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021

Cummins compared the effort to something that might have been produced by Rhodes, the South African considered one of the best fielders of his time.

"Jonty Rhodes! How good was he. Unbelievable," Cummins told Fox Sports.

"Big fella still getting it done after bowling all day. Amazing. I'm sure he'll have that replay up tonight."

JOSH HAZLEWOOD, TAKE A BOW!



A fantastic stop and direct hit to run out Hanuma Vihari!#AUSvIND SCORECARD https://t.co/Zuk24dKiq3 pic.twitter.com/q4Eltd3GaW — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2021

The effort drew comparisons to a similar run out by Cummins against India in Adelaide in 2018.

But Cummins had no doubt over whose was better.

"Great run out, well and truly on the podium, but he had fresh legs, he had three stumps to aim at, pretty early in the day, but other than that a pretty good effort I thought," he said.

Cummins took 4-29 as Australia dismissed India for 244 in response to their first-innings total of 338.

The hosts moved to 103-2 at stumps, a lead of 197 runs, to be in position to push for a 2-1 series lead.

Cummins said the SCG pitch, which showed signs of uneven bounce, was becoming difficult to bat on.

"It's a little bit up and down, today's day three, it's probably more like a day four or five wicket," he said.

"You've just got to throw the ego out the door and just bowl straight. It's going to be a slow grind, set some straight fields, and just kind of hope that the odd ball jumps.

"I thought we stuck to that plan really well and it worked out for us."

