AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Reacts As Ajinkya Rahane Leads India To Massive Win Over Australia

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday heaped praise on his deputy, Ajinkya Rahane who led to team to a historic win against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide, India bounced back to beat the Aussies by eight wickets with Rahane winning the man of the match award.

Moments after Rahane hit the winning runs, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here."

The tweet became viral with more than one lakh likes and thousands of retweets within an hour.

Kohli, who led the team in the Adelaide Test, has already returned home for the birth of his first child.

Rahane, meanwhile, said that India still need to learn.

"The talk was all about showing attitude, intent and character. One hour took the game away from us in Adelaide, but we still have a lot to learn," Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

The third Test match is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 7.

