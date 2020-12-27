AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia Captain Tim Paine Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara - WATCH

In an attritional morning of Test cricket between heavyweights Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Tim Paine found redemption by taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Aussie skipper Paine, who misread a 'caught behind' off the very first ball of the day and also dropped a catch to let off Shubman Gill in the second over, pulled off a stunning catch in the 24th over to send Pujara back for 17 off 70.

Watch it here:

A pearler of a pluck from Paine! And it's the big wicket of Pujara too!@hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/q4rFhCb7Yj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020

India, resuming on 36/1, started cautiously before losing both their overnight batsmen -- debutant Gill (45 off 65) and the seasoned Pujara -- in the space of 11 balls to reach 90 for three at Lunch.

Pat Cummins took both the wickets.

At the break, captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 10 and giving him company was Hanuma Vihari on 13 with India still trailing Australia by 105 runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine