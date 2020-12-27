AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia Captain Tim Paine Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara - WATCH

December 27, 2020
Corona
Australia captain Tim Paine first dropped a catch then pulled off a stunner on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against India at MCG, Melbourne

Outlook Web Bureau 27 December 2020
A stunner from Tim Paine
Screengrab: Twitter
In an attritional morning of Test cricket between heavyweights Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Tim Paine found redemption by taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Aussie skipper Paine, who misread a 'caught behind' off the very first ball of the day and also dropped a catch to let off Shubman Gill in the second over, pulled off a stunning catch in the 24th over to send Pujara back for 17 off 70.

Watch it here:

India, resuming on 36/1, started cautiously before losing both their overnight batsmen -- debutant Gill (45 off 65) and the seasoned Pujara -- in the space of 11 balls to reach 90 for three at Lunch.

Pat Cummins took both the wickets.

At the break, captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 10 and giving him company was Hanuma Vihari on 13 with India still trailing Australia by 105 runs.

